US Embassy officials meet HP BJP leaders to discuss various issues

US Embassy North India office political officer Karen MlcCrea and Economic and political specialist Kavleen Chatwal on Tuesday visited BJP headquarters at Chakkar in Shimla and met state leaders to discuss various issues of concern.

The delegates from US met State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal and discussed on various issues regarding state and BJP.

Jamwal detailed about various welfare schemes of the Centre and state government and mentioned that BJP has given a corruption free rule in the country and in Himachal too.

Jamwal while responding to queries of Karen McCrea, said UP has a population of 23 crore where the party was created history by repeating government along with other states of Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Congress, on the other hand, had come down to 44 MPs in the country and has only governments in two states.

Congress only believes in the dynasty system and their selection of leaders is not on merit, Himachal is a perfect example for the same.

Jamwal stated that China tried to usurp Indian borders but due to our strong leadership at the Centre, the attempts were foiled. Since then Himachal has also closed down trade with China and now, the Chinese have realised that India is not a weak country.

Karen McCrea mentioned that the USA has appreciated the Himachal government for the help given to the Tibet government in exile and the Dalai Lama.

To this, Jamwal said Himachal never intervened in the Tibet government and we also helped them with their elections too.

State BJP vice president Payal Vaidya, secretary Pyar Singh Kanwar, treasurer Sanjay sood, media incharge Karan Nanda, Himfed chairman Ganesh Dutt and IT coordinator Shubhankar Sood were also present on the occasion.