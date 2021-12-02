Suresh Kashyap takes up the issue of expansion of Shimla airport in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha MP and Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap took up the issue of expansion of Shimla airport and restarting flight services in Lok Sabha.

He stated that Shimla is a famous tourist destination and the capital city has an international and historic importance.

“Since the start of Covid pandemic, the flights to the airport were discontinued due to which Shimla had lost a great amount of tourist influx.

Earlier, Air Alliance aircraft ATR42 used to fly in this sector which carried 30 to 35 passengers on its way to Shimla and on its way back, it used to carry 8 to 10 passengers,” he added.

He further stated that the proposal for expansion of the airport is under consideration and it should be considered as soon as possible for it is the need of the hour.

Suresh Kashyap also requested Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start the flight to Shimla on priority basis and frequency of the flights should also be increased.

Earlier, Suresh Kashyap had attended a meeting with the Shimla airport officials and had widely discussed the problems faced by the airport authorities.