Only those societies prosper which respect its culture, traditions: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said only those societies progress and prosper that love and respect their traditions and culture.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the district-level Seepur Fair near Mashobra in Shimla district, Thakur said one must always be proud of their tradition irrespective of what one achieves in its life. Himachal is the land of gods and goddesses and people have great faith in the local deities. Fairs and festivals are celebrated around the year in the state as a mark of respect to these local deities. These are the rich repository of the cultural diversity of the state and help in the emotional and social integration of the society so it becomes the duty of every responsible citizen to conserve and preserve their culture and tradition for the generations to come, he added.

He said that even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi always ensures to showcase the rich culture and tradition of the country wherever he visits.

The present state government during the four and a half years tenure has ensured that all the policies, programs, and schemes are aimed at the welfare and upliftment of the vulnerable section of the society. Rs 31,000 were being provided as Shagun to every girl belonging to BPL families of the state at the time of their marriage under the Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna and under the Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna 2.30 lakh families have been provided free gas connection, thereby making Himachal Pradesh a smoke free state.

The state government has also decided to provide a 50 per cent concession on fares in HTRC buses and free power up to 125 units per month from July this year. Besides, the state government has also decided to provide free water in rural areas of the state which was not going well with the Congress leaders. The government also made a record enhancement in the honorarium of various para workers. Daily wages of daily wagers have also been enhanced by Rs 50 which was a record in itself, he further added.

The Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the winners of different sports events held on the occasion