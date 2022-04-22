‘Smart City Mission has powered cities to greener future’

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday said that the Smart City Mission has put forward a successful model of solar energy which has been installed in 66 government buildings across Shimla town and this has resulted in saving Rs 1.85 crore power bill.

Bhardwaj said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town. Under the Mission, there was a component to promote solar power in the city. First, we had shortlisted government buildings across the town and then started the process to install solar power systems through HIMURJA, nodal agency for solar power in the state.

The first solar power system under Smart City Mission was installed in January 2019 in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). So far, solar power systems have been installed on 66 government buildings. The total capacity of these installed solar power systems is 2500 Kwh and so far, 39.16 lakh Kwh power has been generated saving the power bill of Rs 1.84 crore, he added.

He stated that government printing press, HRTC workshop Taradevi, Directorate of Horticulture, hostels in HPU, HRTC old bus stand, DDU zonal hospital, district court Chakkar are few offices, which have saved more than Rs. 3 lakhs each on power bills so far and generated more than one lakh units each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always laid emphasis on green energy, especially solar energy. We are inching toward fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment for Smart city with green energy.

Solar power is the future of smart cities as there are so many projects where the main expenditure would be incurred on electricity bills.

We have devised a plan to install a solar power system to link all such projects, especially lifts and escalators, he further said.

Bhardwaj added the officials have been asked to explore the possibility of an escalator in ongoing construction foot over bridge at Sanjauli. HIMURJA will explore the possibility of installation of solar power plant and this will reduce the power expenditure and make the escalator more viable.