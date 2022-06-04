SJVN signs Rs 80k crore investment agreement for solar power projects in UP

SJVN on Friday signed investment agreements worth Rs 80,000 crore with the Uttar Pradesh government for implementing three solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh during the 3rd Investors Meet groundbreaking ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The public sector unit was also felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh government on the occasion of the Investor Meet groundbreaking ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow to felicitate the major investor partners.

SJVN director of finance Akhileshwar Kumar Singh said the public sector unit has bagged three grid-connected solar power projects in Uttar Pradesh through an open competitive tariff bidding process with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW on a build own and operate (BOO) basis.

The 75 MW solar power project is at village Parasan in Kalpi in Jalaun district while another 75 MW project is at village Gurhah in Orai in Jalaun and third 50 MW project is at village Gujarai, Akbarpur in Kanpur Dehat district.

With these three solar power projects, SJVN is investing around Rs 1,057 Crores in Uttar Pradesh. The 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2022 and the remaining two projects are expected to be commissioned by May 2023. Once commissioned these projects will cumulatively generate 434 MU in a year. During the construction of these projects’ employment opportunities equivalent to 53,000-man-days will be created.

SJVN has a total portfolio of around 31,500 MW and now has power projects of more than 31 GW capacity under operation & different stages of development. These recent additions of new projects are leading the company towards actualizing its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040, he added.