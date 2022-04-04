SJVN assures Nepal PM of timely completion Arun-3 hydro project

SJVN chairman and managing director N L Sharma on Sunday met Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi and assured him of the timely completion of the Arun-3 hydropower project.

Sharma apprised the Nepal Prime Minister about the progress of the 900 MW Arun-3 hydroelectric project being constructed by SJVN in Nepal.

Sharma also informed about the activities pertaining to the preparation and approval of the DPR of the Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in record time. SJVN is targeting to commission the Arun-3 hydro project ahead of schedule and start the construction of the Lower Arun project as soon as requisite approvals are in place.

Sharma discussed the development of the vast hydropower potential of Nepal and the benefits of adhering to the cOne-basin One-Developer’ approach for faster and efficient execution of hydro power projects. The Prime Minister appreciated the progress of Arun-3 Project and assured his full support for optimum development of hydro power potential of Nepal.

He also met Pampa Bhusal, Minister of Energy of Nepal and discussed about the progress of construction activities and issues related to Arun-3 and lower Arun hydro projects.

During his interaction, Sharma thanked the Prime Minister for resolving many issues on top priority and also suggested facilitating developers by simplifying the process of custom clearance of machinery and equipment meant for hydro projects.

He also emphasised on the need of simplification of procedure in Nepal for remittances of currency payments from Nepal to India by contractors, vendors and suppliers of India.