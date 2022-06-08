SJVN, Assam govt to collaborate for renewable energy development

Himachal Pradesh-based public sector unit, SJVN will collaborate with the Assam government for the development of hydro and renewable energy projects in the state.

This was discussed during a meeting of SJVN director finance Akhileshwar Singh with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

During the meeting, the development of ground-mounted, floating solar, battery storage, and pilot hydrogen plants in the state of Assam was deliberated.

The Assam Chief Minister also conveyed the keen interest of the Government of Assam in equity participation in SJVN’s upcoming hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

He further conveyed that the Assam government is interested in the formation of a joint venture with SJVN for the development of hydro and renewable energy projects in the state.

The state of Assam has a vast potential to develop ground-mounted solar and floating solar power projects on existing barren land and water bodies. The Assam government offered SJVN an opportunity to explore 5,000 MW power project development within the state in a phased manner.

During the meeting, the proposal for the sale of power from SJVN’s Arun-3 power project in Nepal and solar power generated through the CPSU scheme was also discussed.

Singh also held meetings with Power Minister Bimal Bora, Assam Power Generation Corporation managing director Bhibhu Bhuyan and Assam Small Industry Development Corporation chairman Kishore Upadhyay.