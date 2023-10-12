Shimla Flying Festival takes flight to attract tourists in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated four-day ‘Shimla Flying Festival’ at Junga in the outskirts of Shimla city.

The event is being jointly organized by ‘The Glide Inn’ company and the State Tourism Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister noted that such events promote adventure tourism activities in the area and attract global tourism as well, since players from both India and abroad were participating in the event, adding that such events also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the locals.

“It is the first event of a national level after the disaster struck the state during the monsoons. Himachal is open to welcome the tourists and extend its hospitality,” he said.

Sukhu said new challenges cannot be met with coded laws and for this very reason the government is mulling amending various laws and by-laws to bring major changes in education, health and other sectors, which will take some time to bear fruit.

He said that the state government was taking many effective steps to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant in the next four years and the most prosperous state of the country in the coming ten years.

“We are repeatedly demanding a special relief package from the central government, while the BJP was misleading the people for political gains in the name of disaster,” asserted the chief minister.

He also expressed hope that Junga, 25 kms away from Shimla, will come up as an alternative adventure tourist destination in the state.