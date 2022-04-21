Shimla Cycling Challenge 2022 to be held on 24 April

Shimla Cycling Association will organise the first edition of open state MTB (Mountain Biking/Cycling) Challenge at Potters Hill in Summerhill on 24 April 2022.

The event is being organised to give opportunities to deserving cyclists in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh along with the advocacy of cycling for transportation, better health, greener environment and means of adventure and recreation.

This first edition would give a message of pedal for health and ‘say no to drugs’ and around 75 cyclists from Himachal are expected to participate in the Shimla cycling Challenge which is being organized by SCA and HP Sports department.

The race will be flagged off from the historic ridge Shimla and the competition will be held in the challenging trails of Potters Hill on a specially marked and map route.

“This Shimla Cycling Challenge is aimed at identifying top cycling talent in the state and then grooming them for the future and also giving the youth of the state a message for taking up cycling ‘Pedalling for health and stay away from drugs’,” SCA president Mohit Sood said.

He stated that the event further aims to strengthen the cycling culture in Shimla and make it one of the best areas for the sport and also giving the cyclists to use their energies in a positive direction.