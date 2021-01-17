Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda will attend the function marking the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood on 25 January.

HP chief secretary Anil Khachi disclosed this while presiding over a meeting held today to review preparations for the state’s golden jubilee celebrations function in Shimla.

The chief secretary said that to ensure success of the state’s golden jubilee event all departments must work in coordination with each other.

He directed them for making proper seating arrangements for dignitaries, keeping in view the weather forecast.

Khachi directed the officers to ensure full day rehearsal of the golden jubilee function one or two days prior to the event.

Additional LED screens should be put up at the Ridge so that people could watch the telecast of the programme, he said, even as he directed the officials to make proper arrangements for seating of media persons.

Apart from these, arrangements should be made for live telecast of the function through LEDs in all 68 assembly constituencies and all district headquarters across the state, he said.

The chief secretary also said that all the departments participating in the exhibition on the occasion should showcase the developmental journey of the state through effective means.

He also directed the officers to make proper arrangements for safety and sanitation during the event in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

HP’s additional chief secretaries Manoj Kumar and R D Dhiman, secretary, health, Amitabh Awasthi, director, IT, Ashutosh Garg, director, tourism and civil aviation, Yunus, deputy commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, superintendent of police, Shimla, Mohit Chawla, director, information and public relations, Harbans Singh Brascon, director, language, art and culture, Suneel Sharma, and other senior officers were also present at the meeting.