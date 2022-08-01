Seven youth from Punjab drowned in Gobind Sagar Lake in Una

Seven youth from Mohali, Punjab were drowned in Androli village in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The victims mostly were aged between 16 and 18 years, while one of them was 30 years old.

The victims were part of the 11 member group which had come to visit the lake.

As they went into the lake for swimming one of them started drowning, after which others tried to save him.However among them four survived and managed to swim to the banks of the lake.

SDM Bangana Yog Raj Dhiman said that help had been sought from the divers of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to fish out the bodies of the deceased.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the tragic incident.

The bodies of all drowned people have been retrieved by the divers.

He prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss.