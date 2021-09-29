Promoting tourism utmost priority for employment, revenue generation: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday, said promoting tourism is a priority as it not only generates employment but also adds to revenue collection.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating adventure sports at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills, Panchkula, the CM said promoting tourism in Haryana is an utmost priority as it has become a key tool for not only providing employment but also certainly takes the graph of state revenue and GDP (gross domestic product) to a new height,”.

On the occasion, the CM also released a brochure of revamped farm tourism policy in Haryana, in which farms have been added to the existing list. With this, aero and water sports activities have now been made operational commercially at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills.

He said that developing Morni was a key feature of the integrated Panchkula development plan therefore on 20 June 2021, he had visited here for the inspection of all these water and aero sports events.

An official spokesperson said required training would be provided to local youth to develop their skills to carry out adventure activities which will not only generate employment opportunities for them but would also give a major boost to the state government’s consistent efforts towards the development of tourism in Panchkula.

Known for its lush green atmosphere, Panchkula has emerged as a major attraction for visitors who wish to enjoy the beautiful mountain ranges that cross through Panchkula. With the launch of the Home Stay Policy, the homeowners residing locally can now offer their homes to tourists and visitors on a commercial basis at reasonable prices.

Those homeowners who have additional rooms in their homes can offer them at fixed rates to tourists along with full boarding.

The aim of the Home Stay Scheme is to expand the market by making more accommodation options for tourists as well as reducing its price-point. On this occasion, the CM also handed over the

Certificate of Acknowledgement to various owners who have enrolled themselves for Home Stay Policy and were felicitated during the programme.

Besides this, owners of as many as 25 farms were also given a letter of appreciation by the Chief Minister for their enrollment under the revamped Farm Stay Policy.