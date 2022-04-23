Proactive BJP govts committed to live upto people’s aspirations: Nadda

BJP national chief J P Nadda on Friday said the party-led governments are proactive and committed to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagrota in Kangra district, he said vaccines of measles, Japani Fever, Polio, etc took years after their invention to reach India but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Corona vaccine was prepared within nine months of the first case of Covid-19. Apart from providing over 185 crore free vaccines to the people of the country, vaccines were exported to several other countries of the world. He appreciated the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government in becoming the first state in the country in administering the first and second doses of the corona vaccine.

BJP national chief said the Central government provided free rations to over 80 crore people of the country and not only this the government also succeeded in bringing back over 24,000 students of the country stranded in Ukraine, out of which about 430 students were from Himachal. Even students of Pakistan succeeded in getting out of Ukraine by hoisting the Indian Flag on their vehicles. This was the picture of changing India and was possible only due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

Nadda stated that it was the Prime Minister who ensured that the weaker sections of the society and those deprived of welfare benefits get their dues that ensuring BJP victory in four states. It was after 37 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh and Congress candidates lost their security in 389 seats and AAP candidates forfeited their security in all the 377 seats on which they fought. It was also for the first time that any party succeeded in repeating its government in Uttrakhand and the BJP won on its own in Manipur.

“Congress governments always ignored interests of the state whereas, on the other hand, the status of special category state was restored by PM Modi. The 90:10 ratio for Central-State share for projects was also restored during the tenure of the BJP government,” he said, adding the special industrial package for the state was also accorded by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee led government.

He further stated that the state government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured that Himachal emerges as a frontrunner state of the country in matters of development with its hard work, dedication, and commitment to ensuring the welfare of all.

And all this was possible due to the double engine governments at the Centre and state.

9.37 lakh farmers of the state were being provided Rs 6,000 per year under the PM Kisaan Samman Nidhi Yojna and over 8.37 lakh water connections were provided to people under Jal Jiwan Mission in the last two years whereas during the last forty years only 8 lakh water connections were provided in the State.

Nadda thanked the people of Kangra district for according him a rousing welcome and said Kangra district was not only ‘Veer Bhoomi’, but also a ‘Dev Bhoomi’ with several ‘Shakti Peeths’ in the district. He also paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and gallant soldiers of the district who laid down their lives for the motherland. He also appreciated the efforts of the artisans who had made Kangra painting world famous.