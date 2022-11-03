Priyanka to address rally in Kangra district of Himachal on Nov 4

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally on 4 November in Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to media persons AICC Secretary and Congress Candidate from Nagrota Bagwan, R S Bali said that it is a matter of pride for the people of the area that Priyanka Gandhi will be coming to the hometown of former Congress leader and minister G S Bali.

She will address a public rally at Gandhi Ground in Nagrota Bagwan.

This will be Priyanka Gandhi’s first visit to the Kangra district and her visit will be a tribute to development work done by G S Bali, he said, adding that this is the only rural constituency in the country where government engineering, medical, ITI, pharmacy, and technical colleges are present in the same constituency.

G S Bali had dedicated his life to the development of the constituency and the state during his tenure as MLA and minister, he added.

“Congress has promised that it will restore OPS in the first cabinet meeting as soon as it forms the government. Agniveer and unemployment are also crucial issues for the youth. Congress has promised that it will provide 5 lakh employment to youth if it comes to power and Rs 680 crore startup fund to encourage self-employment,” said Bali.