Prime Minister Modi to address 2 public rallies in Himachal on May 24

Prime Minister Narender Modi will address two public rallies in Himachal Pradesh on May 24, which are scheduled to be held in the districts of Mandi and Sirmaur in support of the BJP candidates.

In Sirmaur district, the rally will be held in Nahan falling under Shimla Parliamentary constituency in support of BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap sitting MP, who is re-contesting the elections, vying for a second consecutive victory.

BJP State president Rajeev Bindal said that the people of the state are eagerly waiting for Modi’s visit to the state.

“PM Modi will address the rally at Chaugan Maidan on May 24. Grand preparations are underway to welcome him. About 40,000 people are likely to come here from Shimla parliamentary constituency,” he said.

The enthusiasm among the people is palpable, which reflects that the people of Himachal are standing with Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1, he said, adding that BJP is going to get a huge majority as people will vote in the name of Modi.

He claimed that BJP is going to win all the four Lok Sabha seats and six Assembly by-elections in the state, attributing it to Modi’s charisma and the work done by him for the welfare of the poor.

“The good governance given by him, the internal security, the security of the country, the self-respect of India at the international level of the country, all these issues has made the image of Prime Minister Modi unique,” he said, adding that it is after many years the country has such leadership.

“On the other hand there is a broken Indi alliance which is being led by the Congress Party which is going to be reduced to less than 50 seats,” he claimed.

The second rally will be held at Mandi in favour of the party candidate Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut, who is making her electoral debut.

The rally holds significance to BJP as it is eyeing to wrest the seat from Congress that had been won by Pratibha Singh wife of former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in 2021 by-elections that was necessitated after the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

Furthermore the stakes are high as Vikramaditya Singh who currently serves as PWD minister, is son of Virbhadra Singh and Pratibha Singh and is giving a stiff challenge to Kangna.

Mandi Parliamentary seat has been a stronghold of the Virbhadra Singh family. Virbhadra Singh had been a three-term MP, while Pratibha Singh has also won thrice from Mandi parliamentary constituency.