PM Modi taking all possible steps to bring back students stranded in Ukraine

Former Rajya Sabha MP and incharge of Himachal Pradesh BJP Avinash Rai Khanna on Tuesday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government was making all efforts to bring back students stranded in Ukraine amid war with Russia.

Khanna said the students who had reached at border with Romania, have been brought back to country by five flights. Besides, all possible assistance is being provided to the students who reached at the border of Poland and Slovakia.

In addition to this, Cabinet ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen V K Singh are going to countries neighbouring Ukraine to personally oversee the evacuation and airlifting process of Indian students.

He urged the families of the students who are stranded in Ukraine to have courage as the Indian government is continuously make efforts to bring them back.

Each and every leader and party workers of BJP is with the families of students stranded in Ukraine and the governor will soon evacuate all then safely, he added.