PM Modi preside over groundbreaking ceremony of Rs 28,197 crore projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday presided over the second groundbreaking ceremony of the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors’ Meet at Mandi. In the event, 287 investment projects worth Rs 28,197 were given nod and these projects are expected to provide impetus to economic development in the region as well as generate around one lakh job opportunities.

Amongst the mega projects were Renukaji Dam project worth Rs 6,700 crore by SJVN, state’s first defence park worth Rs 2,000 crore by M/s SMPP Pvt Ltd, API unit worth Rs 850 crore by M/s Kinvan Pvt Ltd. Other than the Industries and Energy sector, there were other projects from various sectors such as Tourism, Health, Ayurveda etc.

He also unveiled the ‘Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy’ of the state on the occasion and also released the Coffee Table Book, ‘Seva aur Siddhi Ke, 4 Saal Samridhi Ke’, highlighting the four years achievements of the present state government.

A documentary film based on various achievements of the present state government.

The Prime Minister was also felicitated by the Chief Minister by presenting him with a shawl, Himachali cap and trident.