Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday charged that all the Opposition parties were working on an agenda to counter the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by peddling “lies” against him.

Addressing public rallies in Kathua region of Jammu Kashmir for District Development Council polls, he said people of the country were rock solid behind the strong and able leadership of PM Modi who was committed to make India a strong and vibrant Nation.

“Over six years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of Country has witnessed several historic decisions.”

“The decisions as abrogation of Article 370, Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act and paving a way for construction of the magnificent temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya are possible due to the strong political will power of our PM,” he added.

Thakur said the abrogation of Article 370 had ensured that Jammu Kashmir becomes an integral part of India and thus can derive benefits of various schemes.

He further stated that seeing two flags simultaneously on Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat were hurting for every Indian citizen and now only tricolor flutters on the Secretariat which was possible due to strong leadership of PM Modi. “PM Modi also took the timely and wise decision to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package under Aatmanirbhar Bharat to provide some succour to every section of the society. This package had ensured relief not only to the economy of the country but also to the general public at large.

Besides, the Central government has also made a provision of rupees one lakh crore for post-harvest management, food processing, better agricultural infrastructure for primary agricultural societies etc,” he said. The Chief Minister said that this decision would benefit in value addition for the farmers of the country.

He added that even during the pandemic Prime Minister had found an opportunity to make India self reliant in the health sector and India today was producing over five lakh PPE kits daily, which were even being exported to several countries.

The Chief Minister urged the people to vote and support BJP candidates in the District Development Council elections so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

State Forests and Youth Affairs Minister Rakesh Pathania, former MP Kripal Parmar and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.