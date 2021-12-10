Not possible to restore Old Pension Scheme: Jai Ram

Amid chorus from government employees and Congress leaders on Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said there is no possibility of restoring OPS in the state.

Thakur informed the state assembly in a reply laid on the table of the house on the first day of winter session on a question raised by the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Jagat Singh Negi.

Thakur stated that the New Pension Scheme (NPS) is applicable to the central government employees and employees of almost all the states. Hence, it was not possible to restore the old pension scheme at present.

“As per estimates, the state government will have to bear the one-time expenditure of around Rs 2,000 crore for implementing old pension scheme while there will be a recurring expenditure of about Rs 500 crore every year,” he added.

He further informed the state assembly that a total 23,931 recruitments were made in various departments of the state government in the last three years (2018-2021).

The highest number of appointments i.e. 8,066 were made in the education department of which 7,336 were in elementary education and 730 in higher education.

A total of 6,253 people were appointed in the Health department and 2,150 in the Police department, he added.