North Zone Inter-University Women Kabaddi Championship gets underway in Mandi

The four-day North Zone Inter-University Kabaddi Championship at Paddal Ground in Mandi district on Monday was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Thakur said that this event would provide an appropriate platform to the Kabaddi players of different states and they would get an opportunity to participate in the National and Asian games.

He stated that a New Sports Policy would be implemented in the state to promote sports, encourage talented youth and develop the sports infrastructure, which would benefit the players in a big way.

“The state government is making efforts to nurture sports talent in the state as well as to give importance to such activities at the village level and encourage women participation.

Under Mukhyamantri Yuva Khel Protsahan Yojna one playing field has been constructed in each assembly segment at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Rs 1032.91 lakh have been spent under this scheme during the last four years. To provide employment to excellent sportspersons a provision of three percent reservation has been made by the state government, under which 220 players excelling in different sports activities were provided employment in various departments, corporations, and boards,” the CM said.

He stated that Rs 7.39 crore has been spent on organizing various sports activities in the state during this period. Rs 76.81 crore were spent for creating modern sports infrastructure in the state and Rs 4.59 crore were spent for mobilizing additional facilities and infrastructure, he added.

He lauded the players of the state who had brought laurels to the state at the national and international level in various sports activities.

He exhorted the youth to take advantage of the opportunities available in the sports sector for their bright career and all-around development of their personality.