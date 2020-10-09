Former Governor, ex-Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and exDirector General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, Ashwani Kumar, 69, who had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on Wednesday evening, was cremated with full state honour after post-mortem in Shimla on Thursday.

Power minister Sukh Ram Chowdhary, leader of the Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, chief secretary Anil Khachi, DGP, Sanjay K Kundu, former DGPs, MLAs and host of senior bureaucrats and police personnel were present at the cremation.

No foul play is reportedly suspected in the suicide. The post-mortem report stated death by hanging and it is a case of suicide as per the statements of family members and the short suicide note recovered from the spot of hanging.

DGP Kundu said proceedings under Sec 174 of the CrPC have been done as per laid down procedure. Statements of all the witnesses, including immediate family members, have been recorded. “FSL(Forensic Science Laboratory) teams have visited the spot, scene of crime has been photographed and all items like ladder and rope, involved in the incident have been seized,” he said.

It was a normal day for the family as they had lunch together, after which Ashwani went for a walk to the Mall and visited Kali Bari temple and returned in the evening.

Police sources said it was around 7.10 pm when his son and daughter-in-law while going out for a walk found two doors of the attic, where he had gone for meditation, were locked from inside.

They broke the first and second door. The third was, however, open and they found him hanging. The family members brought him down. There were marks of rope on the neck but no signs of forced entry from outside.

Ashwani had gone to Mumbai two months back and developed symptoms of depression. In his four-para suicide note he had referred to his disease. He blamed nobody. It said he had committed suicide at his free will and is embarking on a journey after life.

It said there should be no ceremony and rituals and he wished his family a happy life.

He also mentioned that his organs should be donated. However, it was not possible to take the organs as time consumed due to legal formalities and post-mortem caused delay. The family members were reportedly not interested in donating the organs.

“Ashwani Kumar was an inspiration and a role model for the police force and he motivated the new officers much during their training. Ashwani Kumar, an IPS officer of the 1973 batch (Himachal Pradesh cadre) took over as CBI Director on 2 August, 2008 and retired on 30 November, 2010.

HP Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and CM Jai Ram Thakur condoled his sad demise. They said Ashwani Kumar had rendered his services with utmost dedication and would always be remembered by the people of the state.