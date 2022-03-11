NGT orders Rs 20 lakh compensation for victims of Una blast case

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday ordered the Himachal Pradesh government to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the victims of blast in an illegal firecracker factory in Tahliwal industrial belt of Una district.

The orders were issued by NGT’s Principal Bench consisting of Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member Prof A Senthil Vel.

The NGT bench has ordered Rs 20 lakh compensation each to the kin of the deceased, Rs 15 lakhs to persons who have burns in excess of 50 per cent, Rs 10 lakh for persons who have suffered 25 to 50 per cent burns and Rs 5 lakh for persons who suffered 5 to 25 per cent burn injuries.

While the victims who were treated as outpatients and who had but minor degree of burns or other forms of simple injuries are to be paid Rs 2 lakh each.

This will be in addition to any ex-gratia payment made or which may be made and such payments may be made by the state administration within one month after due verification of identity, the NGT stated in its order.

The Chief Secretary has been directed to make available the compensation amount which may be recovered from the violators in accordance with law by using coercive measures if necessary.

The compensation will be in addition to criminal liability and the state government can take necessary preventive measures in respect of such accidents in the light of directions already issued.

For a coordinated road map, the Chief Secretary has been asked to conduct a meeting on the subject with the concerned departments within one month which may also be attended by the Regional Officer of CPCB, Chandigarh, the NGT order adds.