Nauni varsity to hold entrance tests for admissions to various programmes

Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni district Solan will be conducting entrance tests for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology and Agribusiness Management for the academic year 2022-23.

An official spokesperson said on Tuesday that the University will conduct an entrance test for admission to UG programmes of University for Normal Seats exclusively meant for the domiciles of Himachal Pradesh in various centers across the state on August 21, 2022 (Sunday).

The admission to UG self-financing seats will be done on the basis of the merit of marks obtained at 10+2 level in four subjects-English, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/ Mathematics. The last date to apply for the UG programmes (Normal seats) is August 16 while the candidates applying for Self-financing seats can apply till August 27, he added.

The university will also conduct its own entrance test for admission to MSc and MBA Agribusiness programmes for normal as well as self-financing seats at the main campus of the University at Nauni on August 26, 2022 (Friday), said the official.

The university will not make any admission to the MBA General programme for the academic session 2022-23. The last date to apply for PG programmes for both normal and self-financing seats is 20th August 20. The online application forms can be filled on the university website www.yspuniversity.ac.in

The admission to the Doctoral programme will be made in the second semester of academic session 2022-23 (likely to be made in December 2022/ January, 2023) for which a separate notice will be published on the university website, he added.