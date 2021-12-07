Nation indebted to Dr Ambedkar for ideas, direction: HP Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday said we were all indebted to Dr B R Ambedkar for the ideas and direction he gave to the country and society.

Addressing an event on ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’ of Dr B R Ambedkar at Himachal Pradesh University, he said on this day, we all should take a pledge to read the biography of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

“In today’s perspective, we need to understand Dr Ambedkar as his life and struggle inspires us,” he added.

Referring to many incidents related to the life of Baba Saheb, he said that he was a reformer of Hindu society in the true sense.

Dr Ambedkar is known as the architect of the Constitution. He was a social reformer and scholar. His thoughts and ideas continue to inspire crores of people. We have to work with a commitment to fulfil whatever he has dreamed for our nation and this will be a true tribute to Baba Saheb, the Governor said.

HP University vice-chancellor Prof Sikandar Kumar said Baba Saheb had struggled to remove political, social and economic inequality.

“It is ironic that the political system presented him as a class leader of a single community while he worked for every section of the society. Dr Ambedkar gave three measures ‘to be educated, be organized and be agitated’ but if the first two were also put into practice, then there would be no need for the third one.

By removing the social evils from the mind and living in harmony only then our country could become a ‘Vishva Guru’ again,” he added.