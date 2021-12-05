Nadda, Mandaviya lauds PM Modi as OPD facilities start at AIIMS Bilaspur

BJP national chief J P Nadda and Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting 22 AIIMS across the country as the OPD facilities as AIIMS were inaugurated on Sunday.

Addressing the public at Bilaspur, Nadda said the AIIMS Bilaspur would be made fully functional within the next six months and the people of Himachal Pradesh as well as the entire region would get highly specialized facilities within the state.

“Setting up of AIIMS outside Delhi was a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as first AIIMS was established in Delhi way back in 1960. Now, as many as 22 AIIMS are coming up in the entire country and all this was made possible due to PM Modi’s efforts. The foundation stone of this institution was laid about three years back by the Prime Minister and this would have been completed a year ago but the work was affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

He stated that even most advanced nations like the US have failed to tackle the pandemic while a nation of 130 crore population led by PM Modi has today succeeded to check this pandemic by launching the biggest vaccination campaign of the world.

As many as 127 crore vaccination doses have been administered in the country and the vaccines were being supplied to about 50 countries of the world.

He also congratulated the state government, doctors, health care workers, and all the frontline workers for achieving this unique feat of 100 percent vaccination of the targeted eligible population as their dedication and commitment led to HP becoming a pioneer state in vaccination.

Nadda said that the state has become a frontrunner state in fields such as education, health, social services sector, etc and it was possible due to the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who is working with dedication to ensure that the state emerges as a role model for other states of the country.

He also gave credit to the development of the successive BJP governments in the state and added Kol Dam, Atal Tunnel and PMGSY was also a gift of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee as it was his vision and dream which were fulfilled by PM Modi.

Union Minister of Health, Chemicals, and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said the AIIMS was indeed the biggest gift of the Union government to the state.

“The world has acknowledged the brainpower of the country. Out of ten scientists in NASA, almost three scientists are Indian and PM Modi recognised the power of the country and encouraged the scientists to develop their own Covid vaccine.

Medicines like azinomycin and Remdesivir manufactured in India are supplied to about 100 countries and over 123 crore vaccine doses were being prepared in the country and even now being exported to other countries. All this was possible due to the faith reposed by the Prime Minister in its scientists, doctors, and entrepreneurs,” he said.

He added Himachal has shown a way to other states of the country by achieving this unique distinction of cent percent vaccination.

Earlier, Nadda, Mansukh Mandaviya, CM Jai Ram Thakur, and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur dedicated OPD at AIIMS Kothipura in Bilaspur.

Rekha of Kullu district became the first OPD patient of this prestigious institution who was diagnosed by Dr. Kapil Sharma of AIIMS Bilaspur. They also honoured Covid vaccine doctors and other health workers on the occasion.