Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Saturday blamed the Narendra Modi government for the present Covid crisis in India and said the BJP-led government’s lax attitude has led to the Coronavirus situation becoming worse in the country.

Rathore said the Modi government ignored the expert scientists’ advice on handling of Covid situation in the country and the BJP leaders were busy in fighting opposition and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee, and instead of focusing on the pandemic situation.

“The Central government has failed in ensuring adequate supply of medicines, vaccines and oxygen,” he said, adding the Modi government had failed to fulfill its responsibilities towards its citizens.

He further stated that if the BJP government had taken appropriate steps on time, the situation wouldn’t have become so grim in the country.

The hoarding of goods had become a norm in the country now as the Central government had repealed Essential Commodities due to which some people had converted this tragedy into opportunity, he said. Rathore stated that a Covid help desk named ‘Gandhi Helpline’ will soon be launched in the state of Himachal Pradesh to help the people during this time of health emergency. “

This helpline will become operational from Monday i.e. 26 April and two teams have been constituted at Kangra and Shimla which will comprise of doctors, medical professionals and Congress party volunteers.

The helpline will help the needy people with medical as well as food supplies during Covid pandemic.

The helpdesk at Shimla will look after the Shimla and Mandi parliament constituencies whereas the helpdesk at Kangra will cover the Kangra and Hamirpur parliament areas,” he added.

He also instructed all the block presidents to start ‘Gandhi helpline’ desks at their respective blocks. Rathore expressed concern over huge losses to wheat, apple and other fruit crops in the state due to bad weather conditions and unexpected snowfall in the month of April and said farmers across the state had suffered huge losses.

Rathore added that he himself will be visiting affected areas from Sunday to assess actual damage.

He urged the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur to direct Revenue authorities to assess the economic damage and get a special relief package from the Central government so that appropriate relief can be provided to the affected people.