Modi carved a new identity for India at int’l level in 8 years rule: Jai Ram

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for its achievements in eight years rule, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said Modi has carved out a new identity for India at global level.

Addressing media in Shimla, Thakur said no PM in the country has faced a crisis like Coronavirus pandemic and despite these challenges, Modi government not only overcame the challenges but ensured all-round development besides providing relief to all sections of the society.

He congratulated Modi for completing a successful eight years tenure and said it was his leadership that the country was forging ahead on the path of development with a new identity at international level while effectively handling Covid crisis.

During the visit, the Prime Minister would release Rs 21,000 Crore for around 80 crore farmers under PM Kissan Samman Nidhi from Ridge Maidan tomorrow and interact with scheme beneficiaries of 16 schemes of the Central government.

Modi will again visit the state on 16-17 June to attend the Chief Secretaries Conference at Dharamshala in Kangra district, he added.

He expressed happiness over PM Modi accepting Himachal government’s proposal to hold an event on completion of 8 years of BJP led Central government and stated that a national level program is being held in Shimla on the occasion.

The Chief Ministers of all states, around 17 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes will participate virtually in the function and 50,000 persons from 11 districts of Himachal will also be a part of the function.

All arrangements have been made for the PM rally and it was being assured that the public did not suffer due to this event, the CM said.

The CM stated Modi has a long association with Himachal and it was the reason that he had extended all possible help, sometimes without even the state leaders’ request.

He also responded to the Congress leaders’ charge of lowering the dignity of CM’s post by going door to door to extend invitations for the event to the people and said before CM, he is a BJP worker so he is fulfilling his duty by doing so.

He also criticized Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab for the death of Congress leader and singer Sidhu Moosewala and said the government had withdrawn his security without thinking about the consequences.

It’s only been two months since the AAP came into power in the state but the law and order situation had already become critical with gangsters roaming openly on streets with AK-47 guns, he further added.