Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Shimla / Make SDMA more effective to manage any disaster immediately: Pratibha Singh

Make SDMA more effective to manage any disaster immediately: Pratibha Singh

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she has asked the government to take stock of the damage and provide financial help to the affected families. 

Statesman News Service | Shimla | July 20, 2022 9:00 pm

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Pratibha Singh, Congress

(Photo: Twitter/@Mehboobp1)

Expressing concern over the losses due to cloudburst, floods and heavy rains in the state, Congress President and MP Pratibha Singh has asked the state government to make the State Disaster Management Authority more effective, so that any disaster can be dealt with immediate effect.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she has asked the government to take stock of the damage and provide financial help to the affected families.

“The farmers and poor people should be given immediate relief after assessing the loss of their property,” she said.

Pratibha Singh has asked the Deputy Commissioners of Shimla and Chamba districts, including Mandi, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul Spiti, to assess the damage caused by the rains in their areas and give full details of the damage.

She has also asked to restore the roads damaged due to rain on war footing and to ensure regular supply of electricity and water, so that the common people do not face further problems.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Presidential election: Congress files complaint with EC against Droupadi Murmu, BJP leaders, alleging poll code violation
Margaret Alva to file nomination for vice presidential election today
Telangana opposition criticises KCR for 'foreign conspiracy' remark