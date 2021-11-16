LS Speaker Om Birla arrives in Shimla for Presiding Officers conference

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday arrived in Shimla for the Presiding Officers conference and he was accorded a warm welcome by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on his arrival at Raj Bhavan.

Himachal Pradesh legislative Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and Deputy Speaker Hans Raj were also present on the occasion.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has arrived here to attend the Presiding Officer’s Conference being organised in HP Vidhan Sabha.

A dinner will also be hosted in his honour by the Governor in Peterhoff on 18 November.