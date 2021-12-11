Lance Naik Vivek Kumar cremated with state honours

Lance Naik Vivek Kumar who died in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamilnadu along with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and eleven others, was on Saturday cremated with state honours at his native village in Jaisinghpur area of Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received the mortal remains of Para Commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar at Gaggal Airport in Kangra.

Thakur paid rich tributes to the martyred soldier, hailing from Jaisinghpur in Kangra district by laying a wreath on the body of the martyr.

Later, while interacting with the media, he said the state government was committed to the welfare of the family of the martyred soldier.

The state government had provided Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief to the bereaved family and announced additional Rs 5 lakh to the family of the martyr from his discretionary fund.

He stated that born in 1993, Vivek joined the Army in 2012 and was the sole breadwinner of the family. He also consoled Ramesh Chand, father of the martyred soldier present on the occasion.

MLA Jaisinghpur Ravinder Dhiman, former minister Sudhir Sharma, Lt Gen P N Ananthnarayan, Brig M K Sharma, Captain Mangesh Bhosle, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal, and SP Khushal Sharma also laid a wreath on the body of the martyr.