After Kripal Parmar, another Himachal BJP leader resigns

In another jolt to the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh, another BJP leader Pawan Gupta who was a state BJP executive committee member and in charge of the Sirmaur district unit resigned from the party post on Wednesday.

Like former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar, Gupta too posted his resignation letter on social media and said that he had submitted his resignation to state party chief Suresh Kashyap.

“Due to the continued harassment from the last 6 months, I am resigning from the post of state executive committee member and in charge of the Sirmaur district party unit. I am sending a detailed explanation separately (Pichhle 6 mah se pratadit kiye jane ke karan main zila Sirmaur prabhari aur pradesh karyasamiti BJP sadasya ke pad se tyagpatra de raha hu. Vivran alad se bhej raha hu),” he stated in his letter on Facebook.

The resignation of Gupta is being termed as pressure politics by a faction of BJP who were allegedly fed with autocratic behaviour of the state party leadership.

Meanwhile, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna who arrived in Shimla to attend the state party executive committee meeting to review HP bypolls debacle, told media that the party hadn’t received any of the two leaders’ resignations.

“The two-party leaders have only resigned on social media as the party hasn’t received their formal resignation letters, besides, they have only resigned from party posts and not from the party,” he said, adding they are still BJP workers.

Khanna stated that the party will review the results of recently concluded by-polls in the state and the BJP will take corrective measures to remove shortcomings.

“Win and loss in elections is a natural process and the party is ready to contest polls. The party is now gearing up for Shimla Municipal Corporation and 2022 assembly elections and BJP will win both these elections as the party-led government in the state has worked for the welfare of the common man,” he added.