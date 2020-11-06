Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Shin Bong-Kil, on Thursday called on HP Governor Bandaru Dattatraya in Raj Bhavan and discussed a gamut of issues for strengthening Indo-Korean bilateral relations.

Dattatraya apprised the Ambassador of the rich and diverse history of Himachal Pradesh and its rapid development in every sector, be it human resource development, tourism, agriculture or industrialization.

He said that Himachal is a tourism state and every year millions of tourists visit the state.

Korea and Himachal could collaborate in the tourism sector, he added. He said that the culture of both Korea and Himachal are quite advanced and both of them can work jointly in this direction. “We can make our relationship stronger through cultural exchange programmes,” said the Governor.

He said that Himachal Pradesh and the Republic of Korea could collaborate in the field of tourism development, industrial investment, agriculture, environment, technology and skill development in particular as well as cultural exchange.

The Ambassador thanked the Governor for sparing time for the meeting. He said that both the Republic of Korea and India could work together in revamping regional connectivity and facilitating people to people contact.

The Ambassador was accompanied by MinisterCounsellor Chang Ho Seung and Kang Yeon Soo, Second Secretary in the Embassy.

Later, Secretary of Governor Rakesh Kanwar also apprised the Ambassador about the heritage building of Raj Bhavan.