Khushal Thakur will win Mandi bypoll like he won Kargil war: Jai Ram

Asserting confidence in party candidate Brig Khushal Singh Thakur for Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said he will secure victory in bypoll as he secured victory in Kargil war.

Addressing a public meeting in Mandi after Khushal filed nomination, Thakur said party leadership had evinced confidence in a soldier for the Mandi parliamentary constituency and all of us will work to ensure his win by working as his army.

He was appointed in charge for Atal Tunnel Rohtang and he ensured its timely completion by urging the Central government to finish the construction as soon as possible, he added.

He stated that the state government has ensured development of all constituencies of the state and there isn’t a constituency wherein development works worth crores of rupees aren’t being carried out.

“We are working to develop Mandi as a tourist destination and an international airport is being constructed at Balh in the district whose Lidar survey has been conducted.

As per the survey report, the site has been found suitable to construct a 3,100 metres runaway airport where big airplanes can land,” the CM said.

He called on the opposition leaders to exercise restraint in speeches and stated that strange kinds of statements were being issued by Congress leaders which were against our culture.

He urged the voters to support Khushal Singh Thakur in bypolls and said it was harvesting season in the state but still they should come out in huge numbers to cast their votes.

Khushal Singh Thakur said the party will contest and win elections on the agenda of development works carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at Centre and CM Jai Ram Thakur government in Himachal Pradesh.

“Being a soldier, I don’t know much about politics but I have visited all areas of Mandi parliamentary constituency and know about the needs and aspirations of the people of the area. I will take up issues pertaining the parliamentary constituency with the Centre government and I will try to fulfill works that were started by late MP Ramswaroop Sharma,” he added.