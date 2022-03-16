The Kashmir Files goes tax free in Himachal too

Bollywood movie based on exodus of Kashmiri pandits, The Kashmir Files has been made tax free in Himachal Pradesh too.

An order in this regard was issued by the Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise Yunus on Tuesday evening.

“The state government has allowed for reimbursement of State GST on entry to exhibition of film, The Kashmir Files in cinemas theaters from 16 March to 15 September.

The cinema theaters/multiplexes have been directed to neither make an increase in the amount of entry free nor they will make any change in the capacity of seats of different classes.

The registered taxpayer (multiplex/cinema theaters) during the period of reimbursement allowed by these instructions will not charge State GST from the customers and the tickets will be sold at price after reducing the amount.

The tickets sold for entry to exhibition of film The Kashmir Files during the period of this order shall bear prominently the words ‘State GST not collected by the orders of the HP government’.

The registered taxpayers of the multiplex/cinema theater shall file returns and deposit tax on the entry fee charged from the customers on entry to exhibition of the film from its own resources in similar manner as being deposited for other films.

The state government will issue guidelines for reimbursement of State GST, the order adds.