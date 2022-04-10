Jai Ram visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre at Paraur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday attended teachings (spiritual deliberations) of the spiritual head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon at its centre at Paraur in Kangra district.

Thakur said that RSSB has been performing its significant role in promoting spirituality, social service, humanity, fraternity and integrity. RSSB has always put its focus on maintaining the integrity of its spiritual core and preserving simplicity. Lauding the gesture of serving humanity during the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister said Radha Soami Satsang Beas extended its all help in converting the Paraur centre into a dedicated Covid care centre.

Later, the Chief Minister also paid obeisance at the famous Chamunda temple. He participated in Kanjak Puja and Yajna.

HP Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, MP Kishan Kapoor, MLA Arun Kumar, Chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor were also present among others.