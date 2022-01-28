Jai Ram urge Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite work on Central University campuses

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur urged Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan to expedite work on both campuses of Central University that is being set up in Kangra district.

Thakur raised the demand during a meeting Dharmendra Pradhan at New Delhi last evening.

He requested the Union Minister for starting the work on both the campuses of Central University in the state at the earliest. He also urged the release of installment under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to the state soon.

He also apprised him about the progress of various other schemes in the education sector.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that CPWD would prepare a master plan and work on both campuses of Central University at Jadrangal and Dehra would be started by the end of March.

Principal Resident Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singla accompanied the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also called on BJP national president J P Nadda at New Delhi last evening.

He discussed various issues pertaining to the state with him.