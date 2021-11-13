Jai Ram undertakes trek to Malana to meet fire affected families

Creating a history of sorts, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday undertook a steep trek to visit ancient Malana village in Kullu district which is infamous for producing world class hashish and also for being world’s oldest democracy.

On the way to Malana village, Thakur, who became the first CM to visit the remote area, interacted with locals and tourists and had to take a few stops on steep climb to the village which generally takes around 2 hours to reach the village.

Upon reaching the village, the CM took permission from the deity of the village, ‘Jamdagni Rishi’ or ‘Jamlu Devta’ and it was after he was granted permission that he entered the village.

It is a custom that anyone who wants to enter Malana village, has to first seek permission of local deity and no one is allowed to enter the village without the permission of ‘Jamlu Devta’.

Thakur met the fire affected families which took place during the month of October this year and announced Rs 1.50 lakh each to 36 affected families under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna. He also handed over sanction letters in this regard to the families.

He announced that 40,000 each would be provided to the affected families under MNREGA while Rs 25,000 each to the families whose houses were completely gutted in this fire incident and Rs 10,000 each from his discretionary fund to those families whose houses were partially gutted.

He announced the opening of the Health Sub Centre at Malana and said that medical staff would be provided in this institution at the earliest while announcing to upgrade Government High School, Malana to Government Senior Secondary School.

Addressing a public meeting, Jai Ram Thakur said the Forest Corporation will also provide seven cubic meters TD to the affected families for construction of houses, besides, fuel wood would also be provided to the affected families.

He stated that irrigation facilities will also be made available in Jari village under JICA and tapped water would be provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Thakur also announced Rs one crore for construction of alternative road to Malana and directed the PWD authorities to complete the road work within six months to facilitate the people of the area.

“This would not only give a boost to tourism development in the area but also ensure development of the village,” he said while urging the locals to preserve their rich cultural heritage and also motivate the younger generation to be proud of their culture.

He added that the ground near the Jamlu Devta complex would also be maintained and developed as all the religious functions are held in this ground.

It is worth mentioning here that Malana is considered to be one of the oldest democracies of the world and locals believe that the village was founded by Jamlu Rishi (sage) who had set rules and customs for inhabitants which are still followed in letter and spirit.

The inhabitants consider themselves to be descendants of soldiers of Alexander, The Great as it is believed that some of soldiers impressed by the natural beauty had decided to live at the place when the Macedonian had attacked India.

It is said that there were artifacts belonging to the ancient era and the locals had preserved these to the date.