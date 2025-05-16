Jai Ram Thakur calls for boycott of Turkish products and tourism

With the voices for a ban on Turkish products on the rise in Himachal Pradesh, former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur too has supported for the same.

Addressing the media at Mandi, he suggested that India should cancel all trade agreements with Turkey due to its support for Pakistan in the recent conflict. Thakur stated that a ban on Turkish apple imports and a discouragement of Indian tourists from visiting Turkey would be a significant diplomatic blow.

He mentioned the recent Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military targeted terrorist camps and military installations in Pakistan.

He said Turkey provided drones to Pakistan during the conflict, prompting widespread calls for a boycott of Turkish goods and services in India.

The Indian government has already taken steps in this direction by canceling the security clearance of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services, which provided services at eight Indian airports, he claimed.

Thakur demanded that India should cancel all trade agreements with Turkey, ban Turkish apple imports, discourage Indian tourists from visiting Turkey and advise film producers and directors to avoid shooting films in Turkey.

Thakur emphasized that Turkey’s actions are unacceptable and that India should take strong measures to protect its interests.

He also suggested that Indian tourists should opt for domestic tourism instead of visiting Turkey, which would not only hurt Turkey’s tourism industry but also benefit local economies in India.