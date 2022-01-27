Jai Ram seeks special central assistance for Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on Thursday and sought special central assistance to the state for capital expenditure.

Thakur also urged Sitharaman to provide support for maintaining ways and means position of the state.

Chief Minister requested special central assistance for Mandi airport.

Union Finance Minister gave a patient hearing and assured to look into the matter.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also met R K Singh, Union Minister for Power at New Delhi.

Jai Ram Thakur discussed about various issues related to Power sector of State including installation of Smart Meters, pump storage, Energy Policy and Hydro Projects.

He also discussed with him about highlights of Swarn Jayanti Urja Niti launched by the state and requested for a detailed interaction with states producing hydro power to hasten up the process of delayed projects.

Union Minister gave a patient hearing and appreciated the suggestions of the state and assured to provide all possible support to the state.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and Principal Resident Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singla were also present on the occasion.