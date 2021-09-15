Jai Ram rules out possibility of leadership change in Himachal

Amid political conjectures on leadership change in Himachal Pradesh that was given fuel by Congress leaders’ statements, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday negated the possibility of any change in the state government or the Cabinet.

“There is no such issue or discussion (on leadership change in the state),” Thakur told media persons after his return from Delhi in the afternoon today, putting an end to all speculations.

The discussions on change of CM became rife after Gujarat CM was replaced by BJP high command just of assembly polls in the state and Thakur’s tour of Delhi within 2-3 days after his return from national capital had added fuel to political speculations.

Thakur stated that he had gone to Delhi as per the pre-decided schedule as the meeting with party leadership was fixed 25 days ago and he met senior party leaders including national BJP chief JP Nadda during his visit on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, discussions were held on 2022 assembly polls and by-elections to 3 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Discussions were also held on the future roadmap for the state government and on various programs that will be held for Swarn Jayanti celebrations of the statehood of Himachal,” he said, adding he had positive and constructive discussions with party leadership.

He further stated that the President of India will arrive on a four-day tour of the state on Thursday during which he will address a special session of the HP assembly.

Various programs were decided for golden jubilee celebrations, some of which were cancelled due to Covid and the President’s program was among them.

Former MLAs and MPs will participate in the special assembly to celebrate the 50 years of statehood and their role in the development of the state.

In addition, a Swarnim Rath Yatra will be organized in all 68 assembly segments of the state to highlight the development journey of Himachal and the role of all sections of the society amongst the people of the state, the CM said.

He also lauded Kasauli lab where Johnson & Johnson’s Covid drug will be tested before its rollout in the country and said the lab was making useful contributions for the state and country in the pandemic.

It is worth mentioning here that the Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh had taken potshots over CM Thakur’s visit to Delhi within 2-3 days as he had recently returned from Delhi after meeting the President and Union ministers.

Agnihotri in a statement had said that Thakur had to rush to Delhi to save his chair and there were reports that about six CMs of BJP ruled states will be replaced one after another.

Vikramaditya Singh while responding to Thakur’s attack on the Congress party, had said that the CM should look after himself as the BJP was on a spree to replace CMs overnight.