Jai Ram participates in Chief Minister’s Conclave at Varanasi

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday participated in the Chief Minister’s Conclave of BJP ruled states at Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the conclave in which he reviewed the progress of implementation of various Centrally sponsored flagship programmes by the states.

Thakur delivered a detailed presentation on zero-budget natural farming.

He informed that Himachal Pradesh is an agrarian state and the state government is committed to increase the income manifold of farmers in the state. To achieve this, the state government is trying to create a niche for Himachal agriculture and horticulture products by offering produce grown using the natural farming techniques such as using cow urine, cow dung, and other local fertilizers.

“The state government is making sincere efforts to promote best practices in natural farming and awareness is being spread amongst farmers to adopt natural farming and training was being provided to farmers to adopt this practice.

Subhash Palekar Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna has been started in 2018 and 1,53643 farmers have been trained in natural farming and 9192-hectare land is being covered under the scheme at present,” he stated.

He further stated that about a 63.6 percent increase in farmers’ income has been registered and crop diversification has got a boost as farmers are growing at least nine crops simultaneously. Zero budget natural farming has also resulted in a reduction of crop damage, he added.

Thakur also briefed on the other developmental initiatives covering social security, women empowerment and good governance in the state.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of various BJP ruled states participated in the Conclave.