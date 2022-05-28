Jai Ram launch program to train people in relief, rescue operations in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday launched Joint United Action for Resilience in Emergencies) organized by the Kullu district administration to train people for relief and rescue operations during natural and other calamities.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration of Kullu district for launching an inspiring and ideal program for the state in the district and said the main aim was to make the common man aware of the disasters.

Besides, it will also focus on training them for rescue and relief at the time of disaster which is a unique initiative in itself, he added.

Thakur stated that the programme was based on community participation and was an ambitious program that would ensure the participation of village panchayats, urban local bodies, school students for community risk, preparation of resource maps, and identification of volunteers for civil protection at the time of disaster.

Under this programme, on the occasion of World Environment Day on 5 June 2022, students of 206 schools in the district would make people aware by performing dramas based on disaster management simultaneously at the same time, the CM said.

He further stated that timely preparedness was vital to mitigate the risk and vulnerability of various natural and other calamities besides alerting the people of particular areas in time.

Efforts were being made by the state government to strengthen the disaster management system in the state.

He also distributed prizes to the winners of various events.

Students of a local School performed a play on the mitigation of effects of natural disasters to sensitize the people about it.