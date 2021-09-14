Jai Ram lauds Shanta Kumar’s foundation for public service

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday lauded former CM Shanta Kumar’s foundation Vivekanand Medical Research Trust (VMRT)on services offered to the public.

Thakur who is the chief patron of VMRT said at present, the trust has been offering two major services to the people at its campus.

“Shanta Kumar cherished a dream decades back to serve the people of the area, proving that nothing is impossible in this world if objectives are noble and decided with a pious heart,” he said while addressing the VMRT meeting at Palampur in Kangra district.

He stated that the ‘Yoga’, naturopathy, ‘panchkarma’ and physiotherapy were started under a cluster treatment system at the Kayakalp in 2005.

But, it took a long way to start Vivekanand Hospital after facing a lot of hurdles and difficulties and it could be started in the year 2012 only after putting in untiring efforts.

“I am pleased to know that ‘Kayakalp’ is the first Aayush hospital in Himachal recommended by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Health Care Providers (NABH). It has earned a good name in and outside the nation in the treatment of lifestyle-related diseases. A large number of lives have been saved in an emergency as people are getting upgraded health services at their doorsteps and the trust has been successful in achieving its foundation goals,” he added.

The CM said he had come to learn about a new project oath taken by Shanta Kumar, the ‘Vayovridh Seva Sahyog Kendra’’ under the name ‘Vishranti’.

This centre will prove a boon to the aged under medical emergency and geriatric care system, he stated.

He wished for the early functioning of this Centre and said the state government was committed to the smooth functioning of this trust and all necessary steps had been taken for the arrangement of MRI, besides extending all possible help.

Thakur hoped that the roadmap prepared by VMRT for setting up of path lab within two months, nursing college after Martyr Saurabh Kalia and Mount Kailash Block as desired by the Dalai Lama would usher in a new phase in the medical and health activities.

Former CM and VMRT chairman Shanta Kumar remembered the founding history of the centre and termed the ongoing meeting historical.

He enumerated the difficulties faced during the foundation of this health institute and added the ‘Vishranti’, ‘Vayovridh Seva Sahyog Kendra’ will house all basic and upgraded essential and health facilities.

State health minister Rajiv Saizal, Jai Prakash Sewa Sansthan founder JP Gaur, chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh and health secretary Amitabh Awasthi were present in the meeting among others.