Jai Ram lauds residents collective efforts as Shimla tops SDG Urban index

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday lauded collective efforts of the people of the state as Shimla city has been placed on top in the country in Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index 2021-22 released by NITI Aayog recently.

Congratulating the people of the state on this occasion, Thakur stated that NITI Aayog had included 56 cities which include 44 cities having a population of more than 10 lakh and capitals of 12 states with a population of fewer than 10 lakhs.

This list had been prepared to keep in view the performance of cities under categories such as poverty, health, education, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, and climate action, the CM said.

He further stated that 46 targets and 77 indicators were fixed for the evaluation of this ranking and Shimla city has got the best position with a score of 75.50 out of 100.

“Although most of the population of the country resides in villages, cities also play an important role in the development of the country.

Therefore, NITI Aayog under the Indo-German Development Corporation, in collaboration with GIZ and BMZ have developed a dashboard for the latest information regarding the Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index,” he added.