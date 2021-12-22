Jai Ram inaugurates ‘Eat Right Mela’

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Eat Right Mela’ at the historic Dhalpur ground in Kullu district and said a balanced diet is very important to lead a healthy life.

Addressing a public meeting, Thakur said eating a balanced diet leads to the development of a good lifestyle.

“Several programs have been launched by the state government to provide nutritional diets to children and women in the state. Under Supplementary Nutrition Programme, the government is providing supplementary nutrition to children in the age group of six months to six years, pregnant and lactating mothers and malnourished children through 18,925 Anganwadi centres in 78 development blocks of the state.

The beneficiaries of the Supplementary Nutrition Program are also being benefited under the Child Nutrition Top-up scheme of the state government.

Under the nutrition campaign community-based programmes are also organised on 1st and 15th of every month in Anganwadi centres of the state,” he added.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a massive public meeting at Mandi on 27th December 2021 on the occasion of completion of four years of the tenure of the present state government.

“On 27th December, the Prime Minister would dedicate developmental projects worth Rs 11,279 crore to the people of the state in Mandi. PM Modi would dedicate 111 MW capacity Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Electric Project to the people of the state at a cost of Rs 2,082 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 148 metre high Renuka dam to be built on Giri river at a cost of Rs 6,700 crore,” the CM said.

He further stated that the PM would lay the foundation stone of 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro project in Shimla and Kullu districts, 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower project to be constructed with an expenditure of Rs 688 crore.

This is the first time in the history of the state that development projects worth Rs 11,279 crore are being dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh by any Prime Minister,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the exhibitions set up by various departments, self-help groups, and voluntary organizations.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that equitable and balanced development of every section and area of the state has been ensured by the state government during the four years tenure.

Eat Right Mela, people would educate people about healthy and balanced diet, he added.