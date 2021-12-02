Jai Ram directs to ensure 100 per cent inoculation of 2nd dose of Covid jab

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday directed the officers to ensure inoculation of the second dose of Covid vaccination to the eligible population by 4 December.

After a meeting with senior government officials, Thakur said the vaccination target must be achieved so that Himachal could achieve a unique distinction of cent percent vaccination of eligible population against the Covid-19.

“The state government will organise a mega event at Bilaspur on 5 December to celebrate the unique feat,” he said adding Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be present at the event.

Thakur stated that out of the total 53.77 lakh eligible population, the government has achieved the target of vaccinating about 98 percent second dose of eligible population to date.

All this was possible due to the commitment and dedication of the doctors, paramedical staff, and other health workers, the CM said.

He further stated that the Deputy Commissioners must ensure active participation of all the frontline workers in this event and LEDs would be installed in all the district headquarters so that the event could be celebrated in a befitting manner.

Thakur directed the officers to ensure proper arrangement of sittings and other facilities in these venues so that people do not face any inconvenience to see this mega event.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary J C Sharma, Secretary Health Amitabh Avasthi, Mission Director, National Health Mission Hemraj Bairwa were present in the meeting among others.