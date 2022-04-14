Jai Ram directs for efforts to boost income of tourism units

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has directed the officers to take effective steps to boost the business of HP Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) affected due to Covid-19 and to make all the units profitable.

He gave these directions while presiding over the 157th meeting of the board of directors of (HPTDC) on Wednesday evening.

He appreciated the efforts made by the officers and officials of the Corporation in this direction and stressed the need for wide publicity through social media for effective marketing.

He expressed happiness over the efforts of the Corporation to promote the identified units as wedding destinations.

The Chief Minister directed to take steps to further boost tourism in the Kullu-Manali-Keylong-Jispa circuit.

He asked to take effective steps for occupancy analysis, training programs for employees, and promotion of hotels and services to increase the business of the Corporation.

During the meeting, the board gave the approval to regularize the daily wage workers who have completed 4 years of service. The Board also approved the appointment of all eligible applicants on compassionate grounds. The board decided to merge 107 trainees of different categories in the Corporation as per the rules. The budget for the financial year 2022-23 was also approved in the meeting.