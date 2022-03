Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami for being sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for the second time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Thakur expressed hope that Uttrakhand state would scale new heights of development in coming years under the visionary and able leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Thakur personally attended the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami held at Dehradun today.