Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Shimla / Jai Ram congratulates disabled scholars for receiving national fellowship

Jai Ram congratulates disabled scholars for receiving national fellowship

The state government is committed to the welfare of specially-abled persons and was giving all possible assistance to them, he added.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | March 30, 2022 7:06 am

Jai Ram congratulates disabled scholars for receiving national fellowship

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Photo: IANS)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday congratulated the five specially-abled PHD scholars of HP University who have received a national fellowship from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He said that Pratibha Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Rajpal, Sanjay Bhairav, and Hem Singh have received the fellowship on merit basis and have become inspirational for others. A large number of specially-abled students studying in Himachal Pradesh University reflect social empowerment.

The state government is committed to the welfare of specially-abled persons and was giving all possible assistance to them, he added.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Youth capable to bring change in nation: Jai Ram
Sikander Kumar elected unopposed to Rajya from Himachal
Jai Ram miffed at poor condition of roads, directs to monitor maintenance progress