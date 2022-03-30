Jai Ram congratulates disabled scholars for receiving national fellowship

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday congratulated the five specially-abled PHD scholars of HP University who have received a national fellowship from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He said that Pratibha Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Rajpal, Sanjay Bhairav, and Hem Singh have received the fellowship on merit basis and have become inspirational for others. A large number of specially-abled students studying in Himachal Pradesh University reflect social empowerment.

The state government is committed to the welfare of specially-abled persons and was giving all possible assistance to them, he added.