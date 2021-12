Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday congratulated seven specially-abled sportspersons of Himachal Pradesh University who won 14 medals in the 6th HP Para-Sports State Championship held at Dharamshala.

He also lauded the efforts of other winners and participants of the event.

The Chief Minister said that Para-Sports State Championship was a platform for specially-abled sportspersons to showcase their talent and would also motivate others to participate in similar events.